FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

