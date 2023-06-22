FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 581.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA USO opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $86.40.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

