Foresight Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 118,482 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Infosys makes up about 1.5% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 69.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,987,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 4,812,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805,796. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

