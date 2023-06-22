Foresight Global Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Trading Down 2.1 %
IBM stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.36.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
