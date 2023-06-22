Foresight Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,450 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 1.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTW traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.69. The company had a trading volume of 76,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,949. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $188.99 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

