Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.73. 2,829,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $532.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.