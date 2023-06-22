Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $65.12. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

