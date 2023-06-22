Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 11,279 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,544,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 74,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,977. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.