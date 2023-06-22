Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $73.67. 604,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,608. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

