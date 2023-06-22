Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.20. 232,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,755. The company has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average of $244.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.