Fragasso Group Inc. Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $26,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,968 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

