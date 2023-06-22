Fragasso Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EFA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 2,014,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591,100. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.