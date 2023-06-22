Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 587,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

