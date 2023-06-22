Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $587,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $344.49. 177,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,861. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,376 shares of company stock worth $19,258,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

