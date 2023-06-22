Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 1,008 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

