Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 351,790 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $12,560,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 101,243 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,347 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

