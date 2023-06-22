Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,513 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March from StockNews.com
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.