Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 85,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 34,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Fremont Gold Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.