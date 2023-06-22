Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of FULT opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FULT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

