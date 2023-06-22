FUNToken Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $45.44 million and approximately $571,418.96 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

