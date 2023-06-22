Future (LON:FUTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $680.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 693.50 ($8.87), with a volume of 64084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.05).

FUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.54) to GBX 1,654 ($21.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.78) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Future from GBX 2,040 ($26.10) to GBX 1,845 ($23.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,459.40 ($18.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £826.08 million, a P/E ratio of 707.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 926.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.05.

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,027,340.52). Corporate insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

