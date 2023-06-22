Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,193.42

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,193.42 ($15.27) and traded as low as GBX 708.50 ($9.07). Future shares last traded at GBX 715 ($9.15), with a volume of 248,904 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,040 ($26.10) to GBX 1,845 ($23.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.78) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,459.40 ($18.67).

Future Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £816.41 million, a P/E ratio of 685.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 926.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,190.05.

Insider Activity

About Future

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,027,340.52). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

