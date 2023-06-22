G999 (G999) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

G999 (G999) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,158.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.