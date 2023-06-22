G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,158.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

