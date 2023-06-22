Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,163,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,245,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Gamida Cell Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 446,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Gamida Cell from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than Gamida Cell
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.