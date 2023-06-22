GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Raised to GBX 410

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.25) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.48) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 396 ($5.07).

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 250.60 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47. The company has a market capitalization of £632.79 million, a PE ratio of -533.19, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 318.27. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 658.50 ($8.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.81. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. GB Group’s payout ratio is currently -851.06%.

In other GB Group news, insider David Mathew acquired 10,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($39,027.51). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

