Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.20 ($0.49). Approximately 224,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 291,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

The company has a market cap of £51.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,820.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.51.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

