Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,830. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

