Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 13500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

