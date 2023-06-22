Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 20,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 39,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

