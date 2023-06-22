Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,636. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average of $190.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

