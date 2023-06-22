Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Etsy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $92.81. 508,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,255. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

