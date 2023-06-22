Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

