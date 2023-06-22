Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,887 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,891. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2022, SVC owned 238 hotels with over 40,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.