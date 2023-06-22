Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,833 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,101. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 176,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 181.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $134.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

