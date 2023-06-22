Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 18,497 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 3.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 249,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

