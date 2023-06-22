Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 579,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 592,349 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.14.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

