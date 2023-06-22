Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 120000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and a 100% interest in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

