Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of GES traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 317,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.15.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Guess”s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Guess’ by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $3,718,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

