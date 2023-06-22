Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haleon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Haleon by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 69,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

