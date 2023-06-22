Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 234.80 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 223.83 ($2.86), with a volume of 1592341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.60 ($2.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,500.00%.

Halfords Group Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.74. The stock has a market cap of £490.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

