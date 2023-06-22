Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 203,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,598,000. Watsco comprises approximately 2.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Down 0.7 %

WSO stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,734. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.74 and a twelve month high of $370.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.