Hamlin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,846,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,194 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 4.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Old Republic International worth $121,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 160,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,758. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

