Hamlin Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,252 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $108,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

TXN traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.03. The company had a trading volume of 507,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.05 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.