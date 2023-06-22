Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 140,477 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,477 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $131,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.04. 62,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $131.21 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.