Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 1,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 200,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

