Harvest Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $635,464.46 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $23.98 or 0.00080057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $635,464.46 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,457 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

