Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) versus Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Head to Head Contrast

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) and Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hasbro and Basic-Fit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $5.86 billion 1.42 $203.50 million $0.86 69.81 Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Basic-Fit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

80.6% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hasbro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hasbro and Basic-Fit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 5 7 0 2.58 Basic-Fit 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hasbro currently has a consensus target price of $75.45, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. Basic-Fit has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Basic-Fit.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and Basic-Fit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 2.11% 18.56% 5.78% Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hasbro beats Basic-Fit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels. Its toys and games include action figures, arts and crafts and creative play products, fashion and other dolls, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, sports action blasters and accessories, vehicles and toy-related specialty products, games, and other consumer products; and licensed products, such as apparels, publishing products, home goods and electronics, and toy products. The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment engages in the promotion of its brands through the development of trading card, role-playing, and digital game experiences based on Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast games. The Entertainment segment engages in the development, acquisition, production, distribution, and sale of world-class entertainment content, including film, scripted and unscripted television, family programming, digital content, and live entertainment. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, wholesalers, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as ecommerce retailers; and directly to customer through Hasbro PULSE e-commerce website. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

About Basic-Fit

(Get Rating)

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach. The company was founded by Eric Gerard Wilborts and René Michel Moos in 2003 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.