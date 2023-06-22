Head-To-Head Analysis: HAL Trust (HALFF) vs. The Competition

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) is one of 1,154 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HAL Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HAL Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get HAL Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAL Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 HAL Trust Competitors 1025 4333 5659 81 2.43

HAL Trust presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.13%. Given HAL Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HAL Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAL Trust N/A N/A N/A HAL Trust Competitors 382.06% 7.69% 5.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares HAL Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of HAL Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HAL Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HAL Trust N/A N/A 17.79 HAL Trust Competitors $434.13 million $2.31 million 17.56

HAL Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HAL Trust. HAL Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

HAL Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. HAL Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 637.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HAL Trust rivals beat HAL Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

HAL Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas. In addition, it provides furniture and fit out services for office, education, healthcare, and retail environments under the Ahrend, Gispen, and Presikhaaf brands; manufactures and sells orthopedic and other medical aids; provides temporary staffing agency services to oil and gas, marine, and offshore wind industries; and publishes the Dutch financial newspaper, Het Financieele Dagblad, as well as operates BNR Nieuwsradio, a radio station. Further, the company offers business process outsourcing and factoring services for the Dutch health care sector; horticultural communication products and services to growers, garden centers, and retailers; develops and produces identification and timing equipment for sports events under the MYLAPS brand; and sells hearing aids. Additionally, it engages in online retail and distribution of computer gaming equipment and accessories; development and rental of retail centers, multi-family properties, and office buildings; and provision of financial assets, such as marketable securities and cash-equivalent instruments. The company operates storage terminals; and a network of specialized care centers and various fitting locations; and 31 gas tankers. HAL Trust was founded in 1873 and is based in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Receive News & Ratings for HAL Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAL Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.