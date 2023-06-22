Head to Head Comparison: Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) versus Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) and Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boozt AB (publ) and Buckle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Buckle $1.35 billion 1.32 $254.63 million $4.87 7.22

Buckle has higher revenue and earnings than Boozt AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boozt AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Buckle 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boozt AB (publ) and Buckle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Buckle has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Buckle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Buckle is more favorable than Boozt AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Buckle shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Buckle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boozt AB (publ) and Buckle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Buckle 18.37% 60.35% 28.68%

Summary

Buckle beats Boozt AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe. In addition, the company operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names. It operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Europe, and internationally. Boozt AB (publ) was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B. Holt, Modish Rebel, and Veece. The company provides services, such as hemming, gift-packaging, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. The Buckle, Inc. also sells its products through its website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991.The Buckle, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

